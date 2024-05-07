ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Grows Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp comprises approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMBC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Sammy A. Schalk sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $40,372.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

SMBC traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.98. 38,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,510. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $465.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMBC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

