ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Cuts Stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.08% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $3,610,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

EARN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 166,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,536. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $140.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.86. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EARN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

