ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 6,289 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. IAC comprises 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IAC worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. River Global Investors LLP increased its holdings in IAC by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in IAC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of IAC by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 956,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

