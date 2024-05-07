ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $312,005.37

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $312,005.37 and approximately $0.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,511.74 or 1.00008717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000312 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

