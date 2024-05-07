612 Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $542.79 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.