43,700 Shares in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $756.32 million, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.78. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $20.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Further Reading

