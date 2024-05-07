30,444 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 148.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHTH stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.56). eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

