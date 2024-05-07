1,377 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,279 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,962 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $166.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.07. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

