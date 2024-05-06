XPO’s (XPO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,798. XPO has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $130.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in XPO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

