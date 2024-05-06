Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.0 million-$176.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.2 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.960-1.030 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Get Workiva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Workiva

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE WK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,724. Workiva has a twelve month low of $76.63 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.