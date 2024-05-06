Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.06. 6,650,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,401. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

