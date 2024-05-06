Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.06. 6,650,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,401. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Williams Companies
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.