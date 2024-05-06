WestRock (NYSE:WRK) EVP Denise R. Singleton Sells 9,700 Shares

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.40. 2,179,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,258. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WRK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 4,688.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.