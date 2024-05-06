Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $2.28. 578,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,428. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,147.92% and a negative return on equity of 110.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

