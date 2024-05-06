Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.28

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.28 and last traded at $96.69, with a volume of 1520975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,362,790 shares of company stock worth $306,451,347 over the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 121.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,450,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

