Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $59.14 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $59.14 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002252 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

