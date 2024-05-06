Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.05. 396,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,585. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

