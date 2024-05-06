Truist Financial Trims Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Target Price to $45.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. 34,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,754. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 26.4% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

