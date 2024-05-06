Truist Financial Lowers CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $17.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE CNHI opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,188,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,875,000 after buying an additional 164,166 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

