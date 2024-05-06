Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$93.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$93.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE TD traded up C$1.19 on Monday, reaching C$75.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,634,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,814. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.98 and a 52 week high of C$87.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$80.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.39. The stock has a market cap of C$134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8654048 EPS for the current year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

