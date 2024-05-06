Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $379.06 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $379.06 million and $16.98 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001569 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,945.64 or 0.99731600 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012768 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00097156 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03747491 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $14,232,937.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.