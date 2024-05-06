Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $211.51 and last traded at $211.09, with a volume of 14185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.75.

TTEK has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,482 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.74.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.