TD Cowen Raises Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $92.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.55.

SQ stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.53. 11,642,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,202,957. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Block will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

