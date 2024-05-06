TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 227.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,325 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,205. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

