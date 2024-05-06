TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 914 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.45. The company had a trading volume of 472,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,052. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.82. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.