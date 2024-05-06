TCG Advisory Services LLC Invests $268,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

