TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.94. 127,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

