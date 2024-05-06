TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,297 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $269.74. The stock had a trading volume of 99,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

