TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.93. 459,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,126,322. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

