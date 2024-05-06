Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Sells $1,420,290.00 in Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Howse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. 3,644,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,961. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 88,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

