Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $73.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.84. Starbucks has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $108.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,362,673,000 after buying an additional 1,041,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

