Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

SLNG stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Stabilis Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $76.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

