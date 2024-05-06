Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.36

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.36 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 227651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at $186,597.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,414.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at $186,597.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after acquiring an additional 297,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,075,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,436,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,496,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

