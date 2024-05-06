Spire Wealth Management Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SHW traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $314.99. 1,533,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $221.76 and a one year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

