Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,126 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,379,000 after purchasing an additional 397,753 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,119,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,148,000 after acquiring an additional 225,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,890,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,002,000 after acquiring an additional 358,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day moving average is $188.38. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.