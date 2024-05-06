Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.63.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $76.50 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.07%.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 955,514 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 944,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after buying an additional 365,461 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after buying an additional 533,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after buying an additional 758,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 673,278 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.