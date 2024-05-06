Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $587,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 919,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 891,840 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 137,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,157. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

