Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,758 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 247,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.9% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,257,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 144,713 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC remained flat at $59.94 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,714,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,868,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

