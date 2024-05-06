Scotiabank Lowers Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,950.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FFH. Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,820.83.

Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1,543.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,980. The firm has a market cap of C$34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$910.44 and a twelve month high of C$1,563.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,486.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,336.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 193.642409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. Also, Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 589 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and sold 4,572 shares valued at $5,835,859. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

