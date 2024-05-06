Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 27,426 Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,426 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSB. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mesabi Trust by 44.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

