Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HES shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.42.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $158.86 on Monday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.