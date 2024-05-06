Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,065.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 454,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $5,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $7,996,607.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,505,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,161,346.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 741,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,964,936. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

