Sandstorm Gold’s (SAND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.24.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

