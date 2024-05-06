Roger K. Deromedi Sells 66,027 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $1,284,225.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315,693 shares in the company, valued at $45,040,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UTZ traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,812. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -96.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

