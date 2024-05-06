River Global Investors LLP Sells 2,126 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

River Global Investors LLP lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after buying an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Moderna by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Moderna by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.