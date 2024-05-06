Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Reed’s stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

