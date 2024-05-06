Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.3% Higher

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.40. 1,465,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,782,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

