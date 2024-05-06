Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.17

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 157107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRMW

Primo Water Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $159,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.