Pocket Network Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $150.94 million and $2.45 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

