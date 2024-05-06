Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PAA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.42. 730,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.