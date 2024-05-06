Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $207.06

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $207.06 and last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 5081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,875 shares of company stock worth $4,009,781 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.